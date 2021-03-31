Advertisement

Nearly 130 year old horse carousel is coming to an Orrington museum

Curran Village bringing in 1890's carousel.
By Owen Kingsley
Published: Mar. 31, 2021 at 4:11 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
ORRINGTON, Maine (WABI) - The 19th Century Curran Village in Orrington is one major step closer to opening their doors.

The museum is still in the works, but it will show off artifacts and exhibits from the 1850′s to the 1920′s.

And their main attraction is a working 1890′s horse carousel.

After years of restoration, and installing a steam engine, the carousel is now being moved to the Orrington site.

This week, they brought the steam engine and will bring the rest, piece by piece, over the next few weeks.

Once they open up, guests will be able to ride the carousel as they learn about life more than 100 years ago.

”We think that there is a real need for something like this, and that hopefully, families will utilize it. It’s a resource for families to learn about other things that maybe they necessarily wouldn’t learn about in school. That schools aren’t often capable of incorporating in their already big curriculums,” said Bob Schmick, the Museum’s Director.

With a lot more work to do, there is no timetable set for when the 19th Century Curran Village might open.

Updates and information can be found on their website, curranhomestead.org.

