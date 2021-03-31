The Breakfast Bus Helps Seniors in Aroostook County Socialize

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - After a long year of isolation, many seniors are looking to hit the social scene again. Presque Isle Recreation and Parks developed a program to help. It’s called the Breakfast Bus, and they take seniors in Aroostook County to breakfast.

“If we could give them transportation, and get them to different diners throughout the area, they figured they would really love it and enjoy and I know we will too,” said Josh Stahl, Presque Isle Recreation and Parks Director of Outdoor Programming.

All they have to do is call and reserve a seat.

“We heard about it from a friend of ours and we signed up right away,” said Lillian Guiggey.

After months of not being able to spend time with others, many of the breakfast goers couldn’t wait to be around people.

“It’s somewhere to go and just get out of the house for awhile,” said Lois Shaw.

“I brought my friend with me,” said Caroline Mason.

“I’m excited to go as a group and able to get out,” said Sonia Haines.

They’re able to enjoy some good food, some good company, and good laughs, something that seemed so hard to come by in the last year, making the Breakfast Bus, a definite bright spot.

