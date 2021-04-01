Advertisement

California office building shooting kills 4, including child

Police say a shooting at a Southern California office building has killed four people,...
Police say a shooting at a Southern California office building has killed four people, including a child, and left at least one other person wounded.(Source: Gray News)
By Associated Press
Published: Mar. 31, 2021 at 11:28 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ORANGE, Calif. (AP) - Police say a shooting at a Southern California office building has killed four people, including a child, and the suspected shooter was wounded by police.

It happened at around 5:30 p.m. Wednesday at a two-story office building in Orange, south of Los Angeles.

Police Lt. Jennifer Amat says shots were being fired when officers arrived and officers shot the suspect, who was taken to the hospital in unknown condition. She says the victims also included one person who was wounded.

Other details are unclear, including a motive for the attack.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Identities of the two men found dead in Farmington home released
Friends, family, and those in the TikTok community are coming together to honor and remember...
Fiancée of TikTok star Rochelle Hager remembers her: ‘She was always smiling’
Successful IMSA Racer Jon Bennett attended his first races at Spud Speedway in Caribou
From Spud Speedway to Victory Lane
Jeffrey Buchannan, 33, is accused of the murder of his girlfriend, 35-year-old Rhonda...
Man accused of beating girlfriend to death with rock claims he blacked out
Fiske sentenced to 12 years in prison.
Lincoln man sentenced to 12 years in prison for impregnating child relative

Latest News

Pres. Biden promises a 'once-in-a-generation' investment during pitch for $2 trillion...
President Biden's infrastructure push
In this Feb. 26, 2021, file photo Rep. Matt Gaetz, R-Fla.,, speaks at the Conservative...
Gaetz staying on Judiciary panel, despite investigation
FILE - In this Sept. 21, 2017, file photo, former vice presidential candidate Sarah Palin...
Palin confirms COVID-19 diagnosis, urges steps like masks
Federal probe of Gaetz involves sex trafficking allegations