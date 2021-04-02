PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) -An ice jam in Fort Fairfield has prompted a flood warning for the area. Megan Cole spoke with the EMA director and has more on what the plan is.

The water levels are rising in Fort Fairfield due to an ice jam, so a flood warning has been issued for the town.

“Last night at about 4pm the Caribou dams ice had let go so we received all of that at about midnight last night and right now we just have riverside and the Russell road that are closed down the rest of our roadways have opened back up and just open water with no threat to flooding at this time.”

Browning says that the plan right now is to keep a close eye on the water levels and roadways.

“We partner here with our local EMA and our town EMA we keep a close watch on the roads with the rivers and the levels as well as our code enforcement officer here in town. We do have close contacts with the army corp of engineers on what to do in monitoring our town station. With that being said our town pump station gets manned 24 hours a day 7 days a week until the water levels recede enough that we don’t have to man that that keeps our downtown area and infrastructure from flooding.”

He adds if you do come across a flooded roadway, turn around, don’t drown.

“So if anybody does come across flooded roads that they should notify 911 immediately as well as your local agencies if you can do so and do not cross any flooded waters just because water is a roadway there doesn’t mean there’s a road below it.”

