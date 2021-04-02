County Residents Giving Back to the Community Ahead of Easter

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - Easter Sunday means many things to many people from Easter egg hunts to church services. However, some community members are using the holiday as a time to give back to those in need.

With the help of countless donations, County residents, Veronica Violette, and Melissa Corbin, share a common goal.

Make this Easter special for others.

“When the holidays come around it’s even harder because they are trying to take care of their family and you add on Christmas and Easter,” Veronica Violette said. “I don’t want, and the people in my group, we don’t want anyone to go without.”

“With COVID, and the pandemic and all that’s going on this year there are so many places that those of us who are fortunate enough to give, can give,” Melissa Corbin said.

They did just that.

Violette has put together over 40 Easter baskets and more than 20 ham dinners to be delivered to families all over the county this weekend. While Corbin created and already dropped off Easter totes for kids at the local homeless shelter.

“They’ve got snacks, they’ve got toothpaste, new toothbrushes, body wash, shampoo and conditioner,” Corbin adds. “I want them to know that they are loved without even knowing who it is.”

“Everyone has at least one stuffed animal so they each have their own stuffed animal, Easter related,” Violette adds. “They have Easter chocolate they have little eggs filled with little toys and candies.”

Both say this is about more than just the baskets.

“It makes me happier on my holiday to know that all of these children and all of these families are going to have full bellies and their hearts are going to be full too, hopefully,” Violette said.

“These children have not asked for this life,” Corbin said. “And they deserve every chance that they can, to have a normal life. I think it’s only fitting that they see the good in the world.”

It’s that good that truly makes a difference.

