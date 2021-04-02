Maine CDC reports more than 400 new COVID-19 cases for first time in 2 months

AUGUSTA, Maine (WMTW) —

The Maine Center for Disease Control is reporting the largest increase in daily cases in two months.

There were 402 new cases reported on Friday, which is the most since Feb. 1.

The 402 new cases bring the total since the beginning of the outbreak to 51,189. The seven-day average jumped to 252.9.

The Maine CDC also reported one new death, bringing the total to 744. The new death was reported in York County.

The state reported that 288,590 Mainers have received their final vaccine dose, which represents 21.47% of the population.

Aroostook County has 13 new cases, bringing the total to 1,422.

MAINE CORONAVIRUS DATA:

Deaths: 744

Total cases: 51,189

Confirmed cases: 39,153

Probable cases: 12,036

Cumulative positivity rate: 2.67%

14-day positivity rate: 2.3%

Currently hospitalized: 75

Patients in intensive care: 25

Patients on ventilators: 6

