Waterville teen arrested, charged with aggravated assault, refusing to submit arrest

Waterville Police responded to the call on Main Street at 9:30 AM.
By Allegra Zamore
Published: Apr. 2, 2021 at 12:21 PM EDT
WATERVILLE Maine (WABI) - A 17-year-old was arrested Friday morning following a domestic violence call in Waterville.

Upon arrival police were informed that the suspect had fled out a window.

Police surrounded the area and found the juvenile on the roof of 27 Temple Street.

The suspect was charged with two counts of aggravated assault and refusing to submit arrest.

