What’s causing Maine coronavirus cases to rise?

Maine’s 400 plus cases Friday are the highest since early February.
Worries about another surge in COVID cases are growing here in Maine, as well as across the...
By Brian Sullivan
Published: Apr. 2, 2021 at 11:57 AM EDT
AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - Worries about another surge in COVID cases are growing here in Maine, as well as across the nation as cases trend up.

Leading up there had been several daily case counts in the 200s.

State officials say investigators are trying to zero in on what’s causing the increase.

“Increasing number of variants,” said Dr. Nirav Shah. “Variants across the country have started accounting for a predominating share of COVID-19 cases. Not in Maine, but in other states. Michigan and Florida most notably. The variants in question are more contagious and sadly, they can be even more fatal or more serious. That is one piece. The other piece is that there is more folks traveling.”

Those are both just theories at this point.

However, Dr. Shah says data from airlines and credit card companies back up the travel increase.

