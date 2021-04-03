Crews begin cutting ice carousel at Long Lake

ST. AGATHA, Maine (WAGM) -

The task of cutting the ice has begun at Long Lake in St. Agatha for an attempt at a new world record.

Work began April 2nd, with about 3,000 man-augered holes being cut. The goal is to create an ice carousel larger than the record-setting carousel in Finland, which measured over 1,000 feet wide. Once the ice is cut, the circle will be propelled by a specially-made motor designed by Roger Morneault. Work is expected to continue over the weekend.

(Video courtesy of Jason Boucher)

