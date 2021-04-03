Maine CDC reports 279 new Covid-19 cases and one new death
Published: Apr. 3, 2021 at 10:06 AM EDT
AUGUSTA, Maine (WAGM) - The Maine Center for Disease Control is reporting 279 new Covid-19 cases and one new death.
The 279 new cases brings the total since the beginning of the outbreak to 51,468. The number of Mainers with COVID-19 who have died is now 745. The new death was reported in Somerset County.
The Maine CDC said 299,378 Mainers have received their final COVID-19 vaccine dose, which represents 22.27% of the population.
Aroostook County has 5 new cases, bringing the total to 1,427.
MAINE CORONAVIRUS DATA:
- Deaths: 745
- Total cases: 51,468
- Confirmed cases: 39,345
- Probable cases: 12,123
- Cumulative positivity rate: 2.29%
- 14-day positivity rate: 2.3%
- Currently hospitalized: 75
- Patients in intensive care: 25
- Patients on ventilators: 6
Copyright 2021 WAGM. All rights reserved.