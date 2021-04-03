Maine CDC reports 279 new Covid-19 cases and one new death

AUGUSTA, Maine (WAGM) - The Maine Center for Disease Control is reporting 279 new Covid-19 cases and one new death.

The 279 new cases brings the total since the beginning of the outbreak to 51,468. The number of Mainers with COVID-19 who have died is now 745. The new death was reported in Somerset County.

The Maine CDC said 299,378 Mainers have received their final COVID-19 vaccine dose, which represents 22.27% of the population.

Aroostook County has 5 new cases, bringing the total to 1,427.

MAINE CORONAVIRUS DATA:

Deaths: 745

Total cases: 51,468

Confirmed cases: 39,345

Probable cases: 12,123

Cumulative positivity rate: 2.29%

14-day positivity rate: 2.3%

Currently hospitalized: 75

Patients in intensive care: 25

Patients on ventilators: 6

