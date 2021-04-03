Advertisement

Officer killed in attack outside Capitol was an 18-year veteran

By Associated Press
Published: Apr. 2, 2021 at 9:19 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — A U.S. Capitol Police officer who died Friday after a man rammed his car into him and another officer at a barricade was identified as an 18-year veteran of the force.

William “Billy” Evans joined the department in 2003 and was a member of its first responders unit. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi hailed Evans as a “martyr for our democracy,” while Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said he was “heartbroken.” Pelosi and Schumer both spoke Friday with members of Evans’ family.

The death is the latest moment of sorrow for a department after the loss of Brian Sicknick, who clashed with rioters during the Jan. 6 insurrection and died a day later, and Howard Liebengood, who committed suicide weeks after that.

Video shows the driver of the crashed car emerging with a knife in his hand and starting to run at the pair of officers, Capitol Police acting Chief Yogananda Pittman told reporters. Authorities shot the suspect, identified by law enforcement officials as 25-year-old Noah Green.

Investigators were digging into his background and examining whether he had any history of mental health problems as they tried to discern a motive. They were working to obtain warrants to access his online accounts.

“Our thoughts and prayer are with the Officer who passed and his family,” Larry Cosme, national president of the Federal Law Enforcement Officers’ Association, said in a statement. “He gave his life in dedication to protecting our nation’s democracy and should be treated as a national hero. Our prayers also remain with the second officer battling injuries sustained in the attack. We hope for a swift recovery and commend both officers for their courageous actions.”

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crews began cutting an ice carousel at Long Lake, hoping to set another world record.
Crews begin cutting ice carousel at Long Lake
Fiske sentenced to 12 years in prison.
Lincoln man sentenced to 12 years in prison for impregnating child relative
COVID-19
Maine CDC reports 279 new Covid-19 cases and one new death
Worries about another surge in COVID cases are growing here in Maine, as well as across the...
What’s causing Maine coronavirus cases to rise?
County Residents Make Easter Baskets for Those in Need
County Residents Giving Back to the Community Ahead of Easter

Latest News

Pope Francis delivers his Urbi et Orbi blessing after celebrating Easter Mass at St. Peter's...
In Easter speech, pope calls wars in pandemic ‘scandalous’
Priests circle the Edicule during Easter Sunday Mass led by the Latin Patriarch at the Church...
Singing hymns through masks, Christians mark pandemic Easter
COVID-19
Maine CDC reports 295 new Covid-19 cases and no new deaths
Djahziah Matthews is shown in the photo on the left. Dwayne Flemings is seen in the photo on...
Amber Alert canceled after missing 8-year-old boy in Georgia found safe
The seller says the house, which includes black carpeting and black furniture, is his “twisted...
House filled with black, Goth decor goes on sale in Baltimore