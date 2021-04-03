Advertisement

‘Rideshare Foodie’ Uber driver hits the road to find favorite foods in all 50 states

By KOVR Staff
Published: Apr. 3, 2021 at 4:30 AM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STOCKTON, Calif. (KOVR) - An Uber driver with an appetite for adventure is trying to visit all 50 states to try different foods as he chronicles his journey on social media.

Kreskin Torres calls himself the “Rideshare Foodie” and his Instagram page shows the stops he has made across the country.

His favorite food so far is a crazy combination.

“Chili and cinnamon rolls...You have your chili and you have your cinnamon rolls. I fell in love with that in Wichita, Kansas,” he said.

In California, Torres found a food truck.

“By him doing this, it puts a lot of the small businesses on the map,” Qualid Soumbati, the owner of the food truck, said.

Torres said he started his journey to “get out to see what the real America was like.”

His adventure across the country has revealed a nation that he says needs to see more of itself.

“It’s that people just haven’t been from one side of the city to the other and that’s 15, 20 minutes. It’s very interesting,” Torres said.

He shares his delicious images with his followers and offers food for thought on his all-American road trip.

“Food is common ground,” he said.

Torres has visited 45 states so far. Hawaii, Alaska, Montana, North Dakota and South Dakota are still on his list.

“America’s amazing. God bless America,” he said.

Copyright 2021 KOVR via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crews began cutting an ice carousel at Long Lake, hoping to set another world record.
Crews begin cutting ice carousel at Long Lake
Fiske sentenced to 12 years in prison.
Lincoln man sentenced to 12 years in prison for impregnating child relative
COVID-19
Maine CDC reports 279 new Covid-19 cases and one new death
Worries about another surge in COVID cases are growing here in Maine, as well as across the...
What’s causing Maine coronavirus cases to rise?
County Residents Make Easter Baskets for Those in Need
County Residents Giving Back to the Community Ahead of Easter

Latest News

Pope Francis delivers his Urbi et Orbi blessing after celebrating Easter Mass at St. Peter's...
In Easter speech, pope calls wars in pandemic ‘scandalous’
Priests circle the Edicule during Easter Sunday Mass led by the Latin Patriarch at the Church...
Singing hymns through masks, Christians mark pandemic Easter
COVID-19
Maine CDC reports 295 new Covid-19 cases and no new deaths
Djahziah Matthews is shown in the photo on the left. Dwayne Flemings is seen in the photo on...
Amber Alert canceled after missing 8-year-old boy in Georgia found safe
The seller says the house, which includes black carpeting and black furniture, is his “twisted...
House filled with black, Goth decor goes on sale in Baltimore