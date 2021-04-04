Maine CDC reports 295 new Covid-19 cases and no new deaths
Published: Apr. 4, 2021 at 9:12 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
AUGUSTA, Maine (WAGM) - The Maine Center for Disease Control is reporting 295 new Covid-19 cases and no new deaths.
The 295 new cases bring the total since the beginning of the outbreak to 51,763. The number of Mainers with COVID-19 who have died remains at 745.
The Maine CDC said 308,660 Mainers have received their final COVID-19 vaccine dose, which represents 22.96% of the population.
Aroostook County has 10 new cases, bringing the total to 1,437.
MAINE CORONAVIRUS DATA:
- Deaths: 745
- Total cases: 51,763
- Confirmed cases: 39,520
- Probable cases: 12,243
- Cumulative positivity rate: 2.29%
- 14-day positivity rate: 2.3%
- Currently hospitalized: 73
- Patients in intensive care: 28
- Patients on ventilators: 8
Copyright 2021 WAGM. All rights reserved.