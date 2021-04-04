Maine CDC reports 295 new Covid-19 cases and no new deaths

AUGUSTA, Maine (WAGM) - The Maine Center for Disease Control is reporting 295 new Covid-19 cases and no new deaths.

The 295 new cases bring the total since the beginning of the outbreak to 51,763. The number of Mainers with COVID-19 who have died remains at 745.

The Maine CDC said 308,660 Mainers have received their final COVID-19 vaccine dose, which represents 22.96% of the population.

Aroostook County has 10 new cases, bringing the total to 1,437.

MAINE CORONAVIRUS DATA:

Deaths: 745

Total cases: 51,763

Confirmed cases: 39,520

Probable cases: 12,243

Cumulative positivity rate: 2.29%

14-day positivity rate: 2.3%

Currently hospitalized: 73

Patients in intensive care: 28

Patients on ventilators: 8

