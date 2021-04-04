Advertisement

Maine CDC reports 295 new Covid-19 cases and no new deaths

COVID-19
COVID-19(MGN)
By Rhian Lowndes
Published: Apr. 4, 2021 at 9:12 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
AUGUSTA, Maine (WAGM) - The Maine Center for Disease Control is reporting 295 new Covid-19 cases and no new deaths.

The 295 new cases bring the total since the beginning of the outbreak to 51,763. The number of Mainers with COVID-19 who have died remains at 745.

The Maine CDC said 308,660 Mainers have received their final COVID-19 vaccine dose, which represents 22.96% of the population.

Aroostook County has 10 new cases, bringing the total to 1,437.

MAINE CORONAVIRUS DATA:

  • Deaths: 745
  • Total cases: 51,763
  • Confirmed cases: 39,520
  • Probable cases: 12,243
  • Cumulative positivity rate: 2.29%
  • 14-day positivity rate: 2.3%
  • Currently hospitalized: 73
  • Patients in intensive care: 28
  • Patients on ventilators: 8

