Advertisement

Angry customer opens fire at Memphis Burger King

By WMC Action News 5 Staff
Published: Apr. 5, 2021 at 12:21 PM EDT|Updated: 18 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Police say a customer at an east Memphis Burger King opened fire after getting angry over the drive-thru wait time.

According to police, the woman got out of the front passenger seat of a mid-sized, four-door, gray sedan driven by a man and walked up to the window. Surveillance video showed the woman grab a black handgun from the vehicle, lean through the drive-thru window and fire several shots at Burger King workers.

No one was injured and no arrests have been made.

Police released images of the woman and the vehicle taken from surveillance video in an effort to track her down.

Anyone with information should call Crime Stoppers at (901) 528-CASH.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Protocols after vaccine
Protocols after you’re fully vaccinated
Maine's wedding industry is taking a hit during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Mills Administration releases guidance for hosting weddings
Man leads deputies on chase, flips car on I-95 in Falmouth
Fiske sentenced to 12 years in prison.
Lincoln man sentenced to 12 years in prison for impregnating child relative
Representative John Martin, D-Eagle Lake, for District 151, shares his goals for the coming...
Rep. John Martin “Doing well” Following Neurological Surgery

Latest News

Washington and Tehran are set to begin indirect talks through intermediaries, one of the first...
US, Iran expected to begin indirect nuclear talks in Vienna
Derek Chauvin, 45, is charged with murder and manslaughter in 46-year-old George Floyd’s May 25...
Police chief: Fired officer broke policy in pinning Floyd; testimony in Chauvin trial continues
The Food and Drug Administration approved Qelbree (KELL’-bree) for treating attention deficit...
FDA approves first new ADHD drug in over a decade for children
The company was once one of the top three global smartphone makers with displays and cameras...
LG announces plans to leave smartphone market
Retired U.S. Air Force Lt. Gen. Harry Goldsworthy celebrated his 107th birthday Saturday...
Veteran believed to be nation’s oldest living general celebrates 107th birthday