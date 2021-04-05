Advertisement

Collins, King want to grow greenhouse gas reduction program

Maine’s two U.S. senators have joined a push to expand a multistate effort to reduce greenhouse gas emissions.
By Associated Press
Published: Apr. 5, 2021 at 8:42 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Republican Sen. Susan Collins and independent Sen. Angus King said they are joining other senators on a legislative effort to grow the Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative.

The initiative seeks to use the market to cut greenhouse gas emissions from the power industry. Collins and King said they support a proposal that would establish an Office of Regional Greenhouse Gas Reduction Programs within the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency.

