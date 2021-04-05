Collins, King want to grow greenhouse gas reduction program

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) - Maine’s two U.S. senators have joined a push to expand a multistate effort to reduce greenhouse gas emissions.

Republican Sen. Susan Collins and independent Sen. Angus King said they are joining other senators on a legislative effort to grow the Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative.

The initiative seeks to use the market to cut greenhouse gas emissions from the power industry. Collins and King said they support a proposal that would establish an Office of Regional Greenhouse Gas Reduction Programs within the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency.

