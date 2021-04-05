County Business Report: 3.26.2021

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) -A new economic development venture is taking the Star City by storm...hoping to IGNITE a fire of innovation. Shawn Cunningham has more in this week’s County Business Report.

The Northeastland Hotel sits in the heart of downtown Presque Isle. And economic development officials for Ignite Presque Isle say the hotel could be a crown jewel in their long term plans to revitalize the community. Which is why the group is planning to acquire

and operate site.

“acquire the Northeastland run it as a hotel as it has been refresh all the amenities withini it sustain the event space in fact we’re excited about the event space but then to have two mall conference rooms in a very lark cowork space within it...:”

Deschene says another part of the project will be to completely renovate and transform the existing restaurant at the hotel into an upscale eatery. He says purchase of the site has already been helped through the generosity of patron support benefactors like Mary Smith. But he adds there are all kinds of avenues are being explored to include grants, loans, and donations to fully realize the goal. And he mentioned a phrase that’s critical to their planning...coworkspace. But what exactly does that mean and why is it so important....

“its an area where starts with the idea of building a community within a community aspiring businesses come there and its an affordable way to have a start up site...”

“you can get dedicated desks or dedicated small offices in there you don’t have the high overhead you end up renting that small area with no high cost but we also put in a premiere office space with copiers internet access and events so that they can learn from each other and grow within the community.”

And while there are several economic development organizations and agencies that exists in the county. Deschene says this new endeavor is not aimed as reinventing the wheel..

“its not about our differences its about our commonalities we all want to be involved with community development and that’s what we need a team this is a more the merrier there’s not enough people or effort out there rural development is so hard so we just wanna complement everything else that everybody else is doing.”

