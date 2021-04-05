Investigation shows Bangor police officer acted in self-defense in 2018 shooting

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The Maine Attorney General’s Office says a Bangor police officer acted in self-defense when he shot a man in 2018.

Police were called to a reported domestic disturbance on Grove Street.

Prosecutors say Brian Barker was threatening to kill himself.

The report says officer Dylan Hall believed Barker was about to use deadly force against him and two other officers.

The attorney general’s office says police demanded at least 20 times that Barker drop a knife.

They say he then got closer to police and challenged them to shoot him.

Barker was charged with domestic violence terrorizing, but prosecutors decided not to pursue it.

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.