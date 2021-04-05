Advertisement

Maine CDC reports 223 new cases of COVID-19, 1 new death

By Ashley Blackford
Published: Apr. 5, 2021 at 10:31 AM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Maine (WMTW) —

The Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention reported 223 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday and 1 new death.

The seven-day average rose to 282.1, compared to 200 a week ago.

The state reported that 23.04% of the population have received their final vaccine dose.

Aroostook County has 1 new case, bringing the total to 1,438.

MAINE CORONAVIRUS DATA:

  • Deaths: 746
  • Total cases: 51,986
  • Confirmed cases: 39,658
  • Probable cases: 12,328
  • Cumulative positivity rate: 2.67%
  • 14-day positivity rate: 2.3%
  • Currently hospitalized: 72
  • Patients in intensive care: 28
  • Patients on ventilators: 8

