Maine CDC reports 223 new cases of COVID-19, 1 new death

AUGUSTA, Maine (WMTW) —

The Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention reported 223 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday and 1 new death.

The seven-day average rose to 282.1, compared to 200 a week ago.

The state reported that 23.04% of the population have received their final vaccine dose.

Aroostook County has 1 new case, bringing the total to 1,438.

MAINE CORONAVIRUS DATA:

Deaths: 746

Total cases: 51,986

Confirmed cases: 39,658

Probable cases: 12,328

Cumulative positivity rate: 2.67%

14-day positivity rate: 2.3%

Currently hospitalized: 72

Patients in intensive care: 28

Patients on ventilators: 8

