Maine CDC reports 223 new cases of COVID-19, 1 new death
Published: Apr. 5, 2021 at 10:31 AM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Maine (WMTW) —
The Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention reported 223 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday and 1 new death.
The seven-day average rose to 282.1, compared to 200 a week ago.
The state reported that 23.04% of the population have received their final vaccine dose.
Aroostook County has 1 new case, bringing the total to 1,438.
MAINE CORONAVIRUS DATA:
- Deaths: 746
- Total cases: 51,986
- Confirmed cases: 39,658
- Probable cases: 12,328
- Cumulative positivity rate: 2.67%
- 14-day positivity rate: 2.3%
- Currently hospitalized: 72
- Patients in intensive care: 28
- Patients on ventilators: 8
Copyright 2021 WAGM. All rights reserved.