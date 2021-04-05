Man leads deputies on chase, flips car on I-95 in Falmouth

FALMOUTH, Maine (WMTW) - A Portland man is accused of leading Cumberland County Sheriff’s deputies on a 115 mile-per-hour chase Sunday night, before crashing and flipping his car at Exit 53 on I-95 in Falmouth. The highway was closed for several hours. The suspect was taken to the hospital and now faces several charges.

Deputies tried to stop a black Toyota Camry around 6 p.m. on suspicion of driving under the influence. There were three men inside. The driver gave deputies a fake name and drove away when they asked him to get out of the car.

The man in the rear passenger seat tried to jump out and was dragged for a short distance, but eventually freed himself. Deputies checked on him and asked him to wait on the shoulder of the road, but he was given a ride away from the scene by another driver. He has not been identified.

The driver of the Camry kept going south at 115 miles per hour, but when he tried to get off the highway at Exit 53, the car lost control, hit the embankment and landed on its roof. The driver was thrown from the car while the passenger was trapped inside. The passenger, who is from Lewiston, was pulled from Abdiaziz Dahirthe car by deputies. He was not hurt. The driver, identified as Abdiaziz Dahir, 28, of Portland, was taken to Maine Medical Center for non-life threatening injuries. A loaded firearm was found in the debris when the car flipped over.

Exit 53 was shut down for several hours as Maine State Police reconstructed the crash. The Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office is still investigating for possible criminal activity. Dahir is charged with operating after suspension, driving to endanger and failure to provide the correct name.

