Rep. John Martin “Doing well” Following Neurological Surgery

AUGUSTA, Maine (WAGM) - Representative John Martin of Eagle Lake, is recovering after a neurological event over the weekend.

According to Rudy Marciano, DO of Northern Light Eastern Maine Medical Center, Rep. Martin is, “doing well after successful surgery this weekend.”

In a release from the Maine Legislature Speaker’s Office, “Rep. Martin experienced a medical event while traveling back from Augusta to his home in Eagle Lake last week. He was treated at Penobscot Valley Hospital in Lincoln and transported to Northern Light Eastern Maine Medical Center in Bangor for a neurosurgical procedure.”

“I’m thankful to the medical teams at Northern Light Eastern Maine Medical Center and Penobscot Valley Hospital in Lincoln for providing me with world class health care,” Rep. Martin said on Monday. “I’m doing well and appreciate the well wishes from friends, colleagues, and family.”

Members of the Maine Legislature have also released statements following the news.

“Few people have dedicated their lives to lifting up and fighting for the people of Aroostook County quite like Rep. John Martin,” Sen. President Troy Jackson said. “I’m thrilled to hear that he is doing well and on the road to recovery.”

“Anyone who knows him will understand just what I mean. Rep. Martin has been a mentor and a trusted colleague since I entered the Legislature at age 22, which was almost the same age John was when he first took office,” said Speaker Ryan Fecteau. “I am so pleased he is doing well.”

Rep. Martin is the longest serving Legislator in Augusta, serving his 22nd non-consecutive term in the House. Martin served an unprecedented ten terms as Speaker of the House from 1975 to 1994. He has also served four terms in the Senate.

