Advertisement

Supreme Court ruling could increase robocalls and texts, watchdog group says

The National Consumer Law Center is calling on Congress to take action against robocalls and...
The National Consumer Law Center is calling on Congress to take action against robocalls and texts to close the loophole revealed by the court’s action. It says the national do not call registry does not provide enough protection for consumers.(Source: CNN)
By CNN Staff
Published: Apr. 5, 2021 at 1:37 AM EDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Americans can expect to receive more cell phone robocalls and texts because of a U.S. Supreme Court decision, according to a consumer advocacy group.

The Supreme Court ruled Thursday in favor of Facebook, which was sued for repeatedly texting a Montana man who says he never even had a Facebook account.

The court decided Facebook’s system did not break the law because it did not use an autodialer, as prohibited in the Telephone Consumer Protection Act, a 1991 law which protects U.S. cell phone users from unwanted robocalls. The autodialer technology is now somewhat obsolete.

The National Consumer Law Center, an advocacy group for low-income consumers, warns that it expects robocall companies will remodel their automated systems to mirror Facebook’s, following the decision. That could mean more unsolicited calls and texts.

The group is calling on Congress to take action against robocalls and texts to close the loophole revealed by the court’s action. It says the national do not call registry provides some protection for consumers but claims that call centers regularly ignore it.

Robocalls were already on the rise before the Thursday ruling. There was a 15% increase from January to February.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crews began cutting an ice carousel at Long Lake, hoping to set another world record.
Crews begin cutting ice carousel at Long Lake
Fiske sentenced to 12 years in prison.
Lincoln man sentenced to 12 years in prison for impregnating child relative
COVID-19
Maine CDC reports 295 new Covid-19 cases and no new deaths
Identities of the two men found dead in Farmington home released
Vaccine Hesitancy
County Hospital CEOs Discuss Vaccine Hesitancy

Latest News

sign on a Chippewa Falls business door
Some businesses want masks on, even as states drop mandates
The American Library Association reported more than 270 challenges to books in 2020.
Books by Steinbeck, Alexie among most objected to in 2020
Some experts worry about another COVID-19 surge, while others don't believe that will happen.
LIVE: WH COVID response briefing; US races to vaccinate for virus as potential fourth surge looms
Some experts worry about another COVID-19 surge, while others don't believe that will happen.
COVID: Race to vaccinate as fourth surge looms
FILE - In this Jan. 28, 2021 file photo, pedestrians pass a GameStop store on 14th Street at...
GameStop to sell 3.5M shares after stock frenzy boosts price