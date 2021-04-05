Weather on the Web Monday, April 5th

Advertisement

By Robert Grimm
Published: Apr. 5, 2021 at 8:48 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) -

Good Monday, everyone!

We’re waking up to medium-range snow total amounts across the County. A few snow showers are still lingering, but a number of locations have already switched over to light rain showers and mixed precip., as slightly milder air moves in from the east.

Expect light rain showers, mix, and flurries to last through the early afternoon... with windy conditions today as well.

Tomorrow brings additional isolated to scattered light rain showers, off-and-on... before we dry out from midweek, into the later-half of the week. The end of the week also brings the chance for 60-degree days... and more sunshine into the weekend.

Hope everyone has a great day, and be safe out there on the roadways!

