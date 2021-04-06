Advertisement

Bruins announce former UMaine goalie Swayman will make NHL debut

Swayman will start Tuesday Night against Philadelphia
(WABI)
By Eric Gullickson
Published: Apr. 6, 2021 at 12:19 PM EDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
BOSTON, MA (WABI) - The Boston Bruins have announced former UMaine goaltender Jeremy Swayman will make his NHL debut Tuesday night against the Philadelphia Flyers. The game is on NESN+ at 7 PM Black Bears fans.

Swayman getting the call up after Jaro Halak tested positive for COVID-19 this week. Dan Vladar made the start Monday night. The B’s have not been having goalies play back-to-back much this year so Sway gets the call.

Not to say he hasn’t earned the chance. Swayman has been dominant playing for the AHL’s Providence Bruins, Boston’s top minor league affiliate. Swayman is 8-1 in 9 starts. He has a 1.89 Goals Against Average and a .9333 save percentage. He also has one shutout there.

