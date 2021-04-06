Advertisement

Car plunges off Calif. cliff, killing teacher and mother

By CNN staff
Published: Apr. 6, 2021
BODEGA BAY, Calif. (CNN) - Both a teacher and her mother are dead after their car went over a cliff.

The crash happened on Saturday in the coastal California city of Bodega Bay.

The Mercury News says 41-year-old Elizabeth Correia and 64-year-old Maria Teixeira were killed.

According to the California Highway Patrol, Teixeira was driving.

The car entered the parking lot and, without slowing down, went over the cliff. The crash is under investigation.

Correia was a first-grade teacher. Her mother was the lead custodian at another elementary school.

