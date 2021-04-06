Advertisement

Cyr named Frenchville Town Manager

By Kathy McCarty
Published: Apr. 5, 2021 at 8:53 PM EDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
FRENCHVILLE, Maine (WAGM) -

David D. Cyr has been named the new town manager of Frenchville.

Cyr is no stranger to the community. A resident of Woodland, Cyr grew up in Madawaska, while his mother’s family was from Frenchville. His plans include getting to know the issues facing the town and what needs to be done to address them.

“We’re looking to replace a section of force main on our wastewater collection system that’s been problematic here in the past five years. And the project is under design, and now we’re trying to find - we’re trying to find funding. And so that’s always problematic, but that’s - that’s our biggest problem facing us currently. There’s the resolution of the Pelletier Avenue issue. We’ve got a mediation agreement, as I understand it, to finally put that issue to bed, and are working to hopefully get that done this summer,” says David D. Cyr, Town Manager of Frenchville.

Cyr says like other communities, Frenchville faces both opportunities and challenges. He says he intends to get out and meet the citizens and learn about the issues that matter to them. He also plans to work closely with his board to make Frenchville a welcoming place for people to live and work.

