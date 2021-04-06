Fort Kent ski area gets new groomer

FORT KENT, Maine (WAGM) -It was the end of the alpine ski season in the county. Lonesome Pine in Fort Kent ran the lift for the final time this season onSaturday. They are now looking ahead to next year and are in the process of buying a new groomer.

(Mike Voisine):”We went out this year and looked into purchasing a new groomer the first time ever for here. We got this demo unit here and people came out and supported us and donated money was coming in from everywhere to help us purchase this machine and right now it is half paid for.”

The groomer will cost over 300 thousand dollars and the hills Board of Directors has been working hard to raise the money because they and the commuinty know the importance of the new piece of equipment

Voisine::” It’s just a matter of finishing up with the donations we are expecting to come in and our leads and it will be here for good now.”

The Fort Kent Lions Club have also chipped in. Between the club and their members they have made a donation of 12 thousand five hundred dollars

(Kris Malmborg):” The Lonesome Pine lodge was a backbone of the community this year and they struggled too and we wanted to make sure that we were behind them. We knew they were in need of a groomer and we figured what better way to support the lodge itself and all the local residents that come from all over the County to ski here.”

Malmborg said the Lions have been utilizing the Lodge this year and they want to help out the hill as much as they can

Malmborg:” We want to step up and help with any projects they have and with whatever projects we can have in the community.”

Voisine says the ski area has always received a lot of support from the community.

Voisine:” We are fortunate we have good lifts, good help, a lot of volunteers. We are able to put some money away. We do rely on the community pretty heavy for helping us out, but they always step forward they believe in this place here.”

