Maine CDC reports 290 new COVID-19 cases, no new deaths

COVID-19
COVID-19(MGN)
By Ashley Blackford
Published: Apr. 6, 2021 at 10:27 AM EDT
AUGUSTA, Maine —

The Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention reported 290 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday and no new deaths.

The number of Mainers with COVID-19 who have died remains at 746.

The 290 new cases bring the total since the beginning of the outbreak to 52,276.

The Maine CDC is reporting that 316,929 Mainers, or 23.58% of the population, have received their final vaccine dose.

Aroostook County has 3 new cases, bringing the total number to 1,441.

MAINE CORONAVIRUS DATA:

  • Deaths: 746
  • Total cases: 52,276
  • Confirmed cases: 39,839
  • Probable cases: 12,437
  • Cumulative positivity rate: 2.68%
  • 14-day positivity rate: 2.3%
  • Currently hospitalized: 82
  • Patients in intensive care: 32
  • Patients on ventilators: 10

