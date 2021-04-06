Advertisement

Maine proposal to increase apprentice wages moves ahead

The state’s Maine Apprenticeship Program facilitates training and education to help fill gaps in the state’s workforce.
By Associated Press
Apr. 6, 2021
AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) - A Maine legislative committee has approved a proposal designed to increase wages for apprentices.

State Sen. Joe Rafferty, of Kennebunk, proposed to apply at least 75% of the program’s funding to apprenticeship programs in which the apprentices earn at least 150% of the minimum wage upon completing the apprenticeship agreement.

The Maine Legislature’s Labor and Housing Committee passed the proposal by a count of 8-5 on Monday. It will now move on to the full Legislature.

