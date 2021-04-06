Mild winter increasing risk of spring fires

WASHBURN, Maine (WAGM) -

A mild winter means the snow will soon be gone. It also means an increased risk of fires.

Forest Ranger Carson Hartman says as days get warmer, more people will be venturing outside to begin their spring yard cleanup. If your plans include burning debris, he says it’s important you contact your local fire official.

“We had a very mild winter this year and it’s bringing out some - some very warm temperatures early on, and when that happens we experience people being outside enjoying the weather. And that also involves people starting to burn, cleaning up around their yard, doing some debris burning. And we ask around this time of year that people just take the time to get a permit. That’s either communicating with your local fire chief or town warden and getting a fire permit for any burning that they plan on doing. Again, that’s any brush or debris burning,” says Forest Ranger Carson Hartman, of the Maine Forest Service.

Hartman says with little snow this winter, not much remains in the forests. He advises anyone venturing into the woods to obtain proper authorization to start a fire, use caution with open fires and to properly extinguish them.

