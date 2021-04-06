Advertisement

Washburn Rotary promotes municipal sign project

By Kathy McCarty
Published: Apr. 6, 2021 at 7:02 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
WASHBURN, Maine (WAGM) -

The Washburn Rotary Club’s latest goal is to make information more accessible for the residents of Washburn, Wade and Perham.

Rotarian Larry Harrison says the organization is working to purchase an electronic sign that will be used to post information like town meetings, school closures, municipal news, information from local organizations, and more.

“This will be a tri-community electronic sign, so Washburn, Perham, Wade will be able to put information on there, so everybody driving through Main Street in Washburn’s gonna be able to see the information and hopefully you’re gonna get communications better for the tri-community of Washburn, Perham and Wade,” says Washburn Rotarian Larry Harrison.

Harrison says the 4-foot-by-6-foot two-sided electronic sign will be mounted at the Washburn Town Office and be visible from both directions as you drive through town. The sign will cost about $16,000. The club is currently accepting donations. For more information on how to donate, visit our website.

For more information, visit the Washburn Rotary Club’s facebook page at: https://www.facebook.com/WashburnRotaryClub

Donations can be mailed to: Washburn Rotary, PO Box 471, Washburn, ME 04786, and reference to sign project in the memo section of your check.

