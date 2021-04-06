Weather on the Web Tuesday, April 6th

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) -

Good Tuesday, everyone!

A few lingering rain showers today... before we start to dry out into tomorrow. The clouds however, will hang around until Thursday... when we can expect to see the return of some sunshine for the end of the week, into the weekend.

Also, more spring-like temps and a warm-up are in store this week... reaching 60-degrees by Thursday, Friday, and even possibly into Saturday.

Make sure to click on the Weather on the Web video for all the latest with your forecast. And hope everyone has a great Tuesday!

