PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) -Schools have been adapting to ever changing guidelines over the last year due to the pandemic. With students learning remotely for the remainder of last year and off and on for this year, schools have the challenge of ensuring high school students are still ready to head to college after graduation. Megan Cole has more on how they are working to make sure students continue in academic success beyond the pandemic.

In what some are calling a lost year, schools have been working to ensure that, despite changing guidelines and off and on remote learning, students have not lost a year of preparation for college.

“We haven’t lost a lot in terms of in person instruction we’ve been very fortunate here in MSAD1 to be in person 5 days a week since school began the high school back in august and you know we had a bump in between thanksgiving and Christmas where we went remote for two weeks but other then that we have been in person in full 5 days a week so we don’t anticipate a whole lot of gaps or that our that this year’s graduating class is any less prepared for college than our previous years.”

“We’ve got a lot of kids taking early college courses this year the most we’ve ever had we got 24 kids doing that so we’re just trying to find ways to help the kids stay up to speed with everything going on and to be able to make that transition from high school to college as easy as we can make it. "

Colleges say they are also prepared for the incoming freshman for the fall semester.

“We’ve had to do a lot of virtual and remote type programming for incoming students. The system has worked really well collaboratively together to offer a variety of live learning sessions.”

“We’re still accepting applications, processing them and getting word out to the students. For those that have applied and been admitted we are…lots of communication with them.”

They say that if a student is behind or having difficulty with a class, they have resources available.

“We have remote tutoring services if necessary so students can either come in person and be with a tutor or they can do it via zoom.”

“What we offer a lot of our students….we have a collaborative advising model that we provide them so they have a professional academic advisor and a faculty academic advisor as point people on campus. They can always turn to with any questions or concerns.”

Overall, all say it’s about making sure students have what it takes to be successful.

