All adults in the state of Maine can register for their COVID vaccine

By Rhian Lowndes
Published: Apr. 7, 2021 at 7:43 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - Governor Mills announced last Thursday that she would be accelerating Maine’s vaccination timeline, and today everyone over the age of 16 in Maine can sign up. 

Maine’s original plan hoped to make all adults eligible by late spring or summer. According to the CDC, Maine is third in the country for the percent of the population who have received the first dose

“This acceleration of our timeline beats, by almost a month, President Biden’s goal of making all Americans eligible by May,” said Mills.

A list of vaccination sites, with instructions to make your appointment, is on Maine.gov.

Once appointments opened up, a few members of the WAGM team decided to roll up their sleeves and get their shots.

16 and 17 year olds can only receive the Pfizer vaccine and need their guardian’s permission, but at this point, all adults in the state of Maine can sign up for their appointments.

