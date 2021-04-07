Lasagna Love seeks volunteers in The County

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - A trip from Boston to Presque Isle is normally done for work or enjoyment. However one woman made the drive north to make and deliver lasagna to people in need. Adriana Sanchez has the story.

That’s Regional Director Ashley Keating of Lasagna Love making one of six lasagna dishes she made and delivered for people here in the county.

Ashley Keating said, “So I’m the regional director of the Maine NH VT states so I’m trying to bring awareness about lasagna love both on the lasagna chefs side and families in need side.”

Lasagna Love makes free lasagnas and delvers to families in need, with no questions asked. They have presence all over Maine, but they’ve had trouble fulling requests in this county due to not having enough lasagna Chefs in the area.

“Reaching those in need that’s probably the biggest setback thus far just trying to reach those families we try to do that right now through Facebook there’s a next door app we utilize so we’ve been using those social platforms community center, food pantries and just word of mouth,” said Keating.

What started off with a mom and a toddler delivering homemade lasagnas to families in their neighborhood who were struggling with the pandemic has now reached all fifty states across the U.S. But, Keating says they are still in need for volunteer chefs to make this organization flourish in this county.

For more information on how you can get involved, you can visit their website at lasagnalove.org

