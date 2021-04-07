Advertisement

Lasagna Love seeks volunteers in The County

By Adriana Sanchez
Published: Apr. 7, 2021 at 1:52 PM EDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - A trip from Boston to Presque Isle is normally done for work or enjoyment. However one woman made the drive north to make and deliver lasagna to people in need. Adriana Sanchez has the story.

That’s Regional Director Ashley Keating of Lasagna Love making one of six lasagna dishes she made and delivered for people here in the county.

Ashley Keating said, “So I’m the regional director of the Maine NH VT states so I’m trying to bring awareness about lasagna love both on the lasagna chefs side and families in need side.”

Lasagna Love makes free lasagnas and delvers to families in need, with no questions asked. They have presence all over Maine, but they’ve had trouble fulling requests in this county due to not having enough lasagna Chefs in the area.

“Reaching those in need that’s probably the biggest setback thus far just trying to reach those families we try to do that right now through Facebook there’s a next door app we utilize so we’ve been using those social platforms community center, food pantries and just word of mouth,” said Keating.

What started off with a mom and a toddler delivering homemade lasagnas to families in their neighborhood who were struggling with the pandemic has now reached all fifty states across the U.S. But, Keating says they are still in need for volunteer chefs to make this organization flourish in this county.

For more information on how you can get involved, you can visit their website at lasagnalove.org

Adriana Sanchez NewsSource 8

Copyright 2021 WAGM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Portland drug seizure
$190K in fentanyl, other drugs seized during Portland drug bust
After the shooting, the medic drove about 10 minutes to Fort Detrick, where he was shot by base...
Navy medic shoots 2 US sailors; is stopped, killed on base
Fiske sentenced to 12 years in prison.
Lincoln man sentenced to 12 years in prison for impregnating child relative
Only 10% of Europe’s population has received one dose and that only 4% have been fully...
Study: Moderna vaccine lasts at least 6 months
COVID-19
Maine CDC reports 1 new COVID-19 death, 401 additional cases

Latest News

Raphael Gribetz' sculpture of Abraham and his son Isaac was featured in the gallery.
County artists find a pandemic platform in Lights Out virtual gallery
Brianna Gerrish holds one of her sculptures in her Caribou studio.
County artists find a pandemic platform in Lights Out virtual gallery
County businesses have found ways to survive and thrive in the pandemic, by focusing on niche...
Businesses find niche amid pandemic
An NMMC nurse preps a vaccine
All adults in the state of Maine can register for their COVID vaccine
Businesses find niche amid pandemic