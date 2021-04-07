Maine CDC reports 1 new COVID-19 death, 401 additional cases
Published: Apr. 7, 2021 at 10:17 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
AUGUSTA, Maine —
The Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention is reporting one new COVID-19 death on Wednesday and 401 additional cases.
The number of Mainers with COVID-19 who have died is now 747. The new death was reported in Penobscot County.
The 401 additional cases bring the total since the beginning of the outbreak in Maine to 52,677.
The Maine CDC is reporting that 325,522 Mainers, or 24,22% of the population, have received their final vaccine dose.
Aroostook County has 3 new cases, bringing the total to 1,444.
MAINE CORONAVIRUS DATA:
- Deaths: 747
- Total cases: 52,677
- Confirmed cases: 40,092
- Probable cases: 12,585
- Cumulative positivity rate: 2.68%
- 14-day positivity rate: 2.3%
- Currently hospitalized: 80
- Patients in intensive care: 32
- Patients on ventilators: 8
