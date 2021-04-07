Advertisement

Maine CDC reports 1 new COVID-19 death, 401 additional cases

COVID-19
COVID-19(MGN)
By Ashley Blackford
Published: Apr. 7, 2021 at 10:17 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Maine —

The Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention is reporting one new COVID-19 death on Wednesday and 401 additional cases.

The number of Mainers with COVID-19 who have died is now 747. The new death was reported in Penobscot County.

The 401 additional cases bring the total since the beginning of the outbreak in Maine to 52,677.

The Maine CDC is reporting that 325,522 Mainers, or 24,22% of the population, have received their final vaccine dose.

Aroostook County has 3 new cases, bringing the total to 1,444.

MAINE CORONAVIRUS DATA:

  • Deaths: 747
  • Total cases: 52,677
  • Confirmed cases: 40,092
  • Probable cases: 12,585
  • Cumulative positivity rate: 2.68%
  • 14-day positivity rate: 2.3%
  • Currently hospitalized: 80
  • Patients in intensive care: 32
  • Patients on ventilators: 8

Copyright 2021 WAGM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Portland drug seizure
$190K in fentanyl, other drugs seized during Portland drug bust
After the shooting, the medic drove about 10 minutes to Fort Detrick, where he was shot by base...
Navy medic shoots 2 US sailors; is stopped, killed on base
Only 10% of Europe’s population has received one dose and that only 4% have been fully...
Study: Moderna vaccine lasts at least 6 months
Fiske sentenced to 12 years in prison.
Lincoln man sentenced to 12 years in prison for impregnating child relative
With students learning remotely for the remainder of last year and off and on for this year,...
With students learning remotely for the remainder of last year and off and on for this year, schools have the challenge of ensuring high school students are still ready to head to college after graduation

Latest News

PUC to investigate CMP’s handling of solar projects
Caribou's Quinn Corrigan looks to win one more foul shooting competition this year.
Quinn Corrigan
It happened around 4:45 Tuesday afternoon on the Ellsworth Road.
One man dead, woman seriously injured in Blue Hill crash
A mild winter is increasing the risk of spring fires, with the Maine Forest Service reminding...
Mild winter increasing risk of spring fires