Maine CDC says don’t wait on state site for COVID-19 vax registration

The head of the Maine CDC says 90,000 people used the site to pre-register.
By Brian Sullivan
Published: Apr. 7, 2021 at 3:47 PM EDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
That’s the message from state officials to Mainers who pre-registered on a state run site to be notified of coronavirus vaccination appointments.

Maine’s system lagged behind others in the state, so now, those that did use it are being told to get an appointment from whatever site they can.

“There are a lot of sites out there,” said Dr. Nirav Shah. “Not all of those sites are using the registration system that the state has set up. So, we’re going to urge folks not to wait for us. If they can go to our website, the vaccinateme.maine.gov website, and then click on the list of all vaccination sites, we are going to urge folks to register and try to find a spot because it may be a little while before they hear from us.”

When those who registered do hear from the State, it will be a notification of nearby vaccination sites, not an open appointment.

