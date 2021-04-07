Advertisement

Maine pols eye fixes to racial disparity in prenatal care

Carney’s proposal would direct a state commission to study disparities in access to prenatal care in the state and craft legislative fixes.
(Gray tv)
By Associated Press
Published: Apr. 7, 2021 at 12:29 PM EDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) - A Maine lawmaker has introduced a bill designed to address racial disparity in prenatal care among expectant mothers in the state.

Democratic State Sen. Anne Carney of Cape Elizabeth touted the bill during a Tuesday public hearing.

She cited a 2020 study that found the infant mortality rate among children of Black women in Maine was 1.4 times higher than the same rate for white women in the state.

