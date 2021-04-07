Advertisement

Non-working Grenades Found at Bangor International Airport

A message to those taking to the skies - replicas of explosives are not allowed in your carry-on bag or in checked luggage.
Baggage checkers for the Transportation Security Administration found these non working...
Baggage checkers for the Transportation Security Administration found these non working grenades in luggage yesterday.
By Brian Sullivan
Published: Apr. 7, 2021 at 11:38 AM EDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - An unexpected discovery at Bangor International Airport.

Baggage checkers for the Transportation Security Administration found non working grenades in luggage yesterday.

The TSA says the passenger thought they were ok to fly with because they’re not active..

They are not.

A message to those taking to the skies - replicas of explosives are not allowed in your carry-on bag or in checked luggage.

