One man dead, woman seriously injured in Blue Hill crash

BLUE HILL, Maine (WABI) - One man died and a woman was seriously injured after a crash in Blue Hill.

It happened around 4:45 Tuesday afternoon on the Ellsworth Road.

According to the Hancock County Sheriff’s Department, Richard Goodwin, 53, was driving a truck when he drifted across the centerline, hitting another truck nearly head on.

Goodwin was pronounced dead at the scene.

A passenger in the second vehicle, Doris Webb, 45, of Blue Hill was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

The driver, William Webb, 47, was also injured and transported to the hospital.

His injuries are not believed to be life threatening.

