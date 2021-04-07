Advertisement

PUC to investigate CMP’s handling of solar projects

Gov. Janet Mills and the Maine Renewable Energy Association were among those pressing for an investigation.
(WHSV)
By Associated Press
Published: Apr. 7, 2021 at 10:46 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HALLOWELL, Maine (AP) - Maine’s utility regulators have formally launched an investigation into Central Maine Power’s handling of solar projects.

The Maine Public Utilities Commission’s unanimous decision Tuesday follows an uproar over CMP’s warning that connecting solar projects to the grid may be far more costly than expected.

CMP sent emails to the developers of solar power projects warning of additional costs because of unanticipated problems in connecting to the grid.

It quickly backtracked and said less-costly solutions had been found.

Gov. Janet Mills and the Maine Renewable Energy Association were among those pressing for an investigation.

