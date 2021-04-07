Quinn Corrigan prepares for National Elks Hoop Shoot event

CARIBOU, Maine (WAGM) - Quinn Corrigan of Caribou has picked up another foul shooting title. Corrigan out shot girls from the other New England States to win the Elks New England Title.

Quinn Corrigan of Caribou can be money from the foul line. It was a year ago that Corrigan won the State 8 -9 year old Elks Hoop Shoot title and on the weekend she was supposed to compete in the New England Championships the event was cancelled. Corrigan and other shooters from around the Country had to wait a year to finally compete in Regional Virtual Championships. The 10 year old Caribou student traveled to Skowhegan to shoot with the rest of the Maine winners. Their performances were then compared with the rest of New England and Quinn made the most in her age group.She was very surprised when she heard her named on the school loudspeaker last week.

Quinn Corrigan:” I heard it on the school intercom first and I was kind of shocked because I didn’t know I had won.”

Corrigan has grown quite a bit in the last 12 months and because of that her foul shooting technique has changed.

Corrigan:” Last year I dribbled and jumped this year I am a little taller so I don’t have to jump.”

Quinn and four other Maine Champons will be back in Skowhegan later this month to compete virtually for the Natoinal Championship. against 11 other regional winners.

Corrigan:” I think there is going to be more pressure because it’s a bigger competition against better shooters.”

Corrigan made 19 foul shots to claim the New England title, that is her career best. She is hoping to make more than 20 in the Nationals even though she says she has not spent as much time in the gym this year.

Corrigan:” Not a lot this year, but I do go to the rec and the High School sometimes.”

While she is really excited to be competing for the title she is also disappointed that she won’t be able to fly to Chicago for the event.

Corrigan:” I was kind of sad I couldn’t go to Chicago since I won. I really wanted to go if I won, but I am still glad we get to do it virtually.”

