Advertisement

US Treasury: 156 million coronavirus relief payments issued

FILE - This May 8, 2008, file photo shows blank checks on an idle press at the Philadelphia...
FILE - This May 8, 2008, file photo shows blank checks on an idle press at the Philadelphia Regional Financial Center, which disburses payments on behalf of federal agencies in Philadelphia. The direct payments of as much as $1,400 per person were the cornerstone promise of Biden’s $1.9 trillion package to contain the pandemic and revive the U.S. economy.(Matt Rourke | AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File)
By JOSH BOAK
Published: Apr. 7, 2021 at 7:47 AM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Treasury Department said Wednesday it has issued more than 156 million payments as part of President Joe Biden’s coronavirus relief plan, including 25 million payments that were primarily to Social Security beneficiaries who hadn’t filed 2019 or 2020 tax returns.

The direct payments of as much as $1,400 per person were the cornerstone promise of Biden’s $1.9 trillion package to contain the pandemic and revive the U.S. economy. Roughly $372 billion has been paid out since March 12, a sum that likely boosted hiring last month as Americans had more money to spend.

White House officials had previously estimated that 158.5 million households would receive the payments. Wednesday’s batch of payments showed how the administration is going beyond IRS filings to get out the money. It included 19 million payments to Social Security recipients who had not submitted tax returns for the past two years and didn’t use a tool last year for non-filers to receive the two previous rounds of direct payments.

The payments are filtering through the U.S. economy in a variety of ways, according to a recent poll by The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research.

Among those Americans who say they have received or expect to receive a payment, 33% say most of it will be used to pay bills. An additional 21% say most of the money will pay down debt. About 23% plan to save most of the payment, while 16% intend to increase their spending. Just 3% say they will donate it or give it to friends or family.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Portland drug seizure
$190K in fentanyl, other drugs seized during Portland drug bust
After the shooting, the medic drove about 10 minutes to Fort Detrick, where he was shot by base...
Navy medic shoots 2 US sailors; is stopped, killed on base
Only 10% of Europe’s population has received one dose and that only 4% have been fully...
Study: Moderna vaccine lasts at least 6 months
Fiske sentenced to 12 years in prison.
Lincoln man sentenced to 12 years in prison for impregnating child relative
With students learning remotely for the remainder of last year and off and on for this year,...
With students learning remotely for the remainder of last year and off and on for this year, schools have the challenge of ensuring high school students are still ready to head to college after graduation

Latest News

President Joe Biden signs the American Rescue Plan, a coronavirus relief package, in the Oval...
Biden administration makes pitch for higher business taxes
FILE - In this March 9, 2021 file photo, people enjoy the warming weather and a view of lower...
CDC: Variant found in Britain most common in US
In this image from video, defense attorney Eric Nelson, left, and former Minneapolis police...
LIVE: Expert: Chauvin never took knee off Floyd’s neck
With COVID-19 vaccinations opening the possibility of travel to millions more Americans each...
Will travel costs change as vaccines roll out?
FILE - In this March 31, 2021 file photo, a nurse fills a syringe with a dose of Johnson &...
As states expand vaccines, prisoners still lack access