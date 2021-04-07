Weather on the Web Wednesday, April 7th

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) -

Good Wednesday, everyone!

Lingering clouds and spot light rain showers throughout the day can be expected... with our warming trend continuing ahead.

We’ll reach mid-to-upper 50s today... upper 50s and lower 60s tomorrow.... and the potential for mid 60s by Friday!

The clouds will continue to hang around over the next 48 hours... with more in the way of sunshine for the end of the week into the weekend.

Make sure to click on the Weather on the Web video for all the latest with your forecast, and hope everyone has a great midweek Wednesday!

