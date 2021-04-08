Advertisement

59-year-old Ironman athlete runs from Disneyland to Disney World

By CNN staff
Published: Apr. 8, 2021 at 11:58 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. (WESH) – Until he heard the cheers, Don Muchow didn’t know what to expect as he completed his cross-country marathon.

“The security guard said, ‘Oh, are you the runner?’ and I thought, ‘Oh my god. Here’s the escort off Disney property,’” Muchow said.

He ran from Disneyland in California to Disney World in Florida and getting a big welcome at the Magic Kingdom lifted his spirits.

“I love you guys. This is the best surprise in the world,” said Muchow, a 59-year-old Ironman athlete from Texas.

He planned to start at the Pacific and end in the Atlantic but stopping at the Disney parks was a “happy accident” born from a conversation with a confused friend.

“He said, ‘Well, so I assume you’re running from Disneyland to Disney World?’ And I hadn’t actually thought about it that way,” Muchow said.

As a fan of the theme parks, including Disney was a great fit and gave him the push he needed to finish the last leg.

“I’ve just been on cloud nine since then,” he said.

Muchow ran the 2,800 miles across the country to show how his Type 1 diabetes wasn’t holding him back.

After decades of defying limitations from the disease, he wanted to prove to others that they can, too.

“Make that choice, rather than the choice of fear,” Muchow said.

After seeing all the sights in his run across America, the road warrior is just about done.

“I’m starting to sort of ride that wave of hope to the shore,” Muchow said with the Atlantic Ocean within reach.

Copyright 2021 WESH via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Presque Isle Police
Police say a medical event appears to be the cause of a fatal crash in Presque Isle
Fiske sentenced to 12 years in prison.
Lincoln man sentenced to 12 years in prison for impregnating child relative
It happened around 4:45 Tuesday afternoon on the Ellsworth Road.
One man dead, woman seriously injured in Blue Hill crash
COVID-19
Maine CDC reports 1 new COVID-19 death, 401 additional cases
Lasagna Love
Lasagna Love seeks volunteers in The County

Latest News

FILE - In this Nov. 28, 2019 file photo, armed soldiers stand guard in the motorcade for...
Biden seems ready to extend US troop presence in Afghanistan
Former House Speaker John Boehner is slamming former President Trump in his upcoming book.
Boehner blames Trump for ‘that bloody insurrection’ in upcoming memoir
In this Tuesday, March 30, 2021 file photo, a banner encouraging workers to vote in labor...
Vote counting to start in Amazon union election
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis said the no-sail order is outdated and hurts the state as the...
Florida sues federal government to allow cruises to sail
Dr. Martin Tobin, a pulmonologist, said that George Floyd died from a lack of oxygen.
LIVE: Expert: Lack of oxygen killed Floyd, not drugs or bad heart