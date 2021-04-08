Aroostook Community Matters - ACAP Helps Dislocated Workers

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - Meagan Engstrom lost her job when the business she was working for closed unexpectedly. So, she turned to the Aroostook County Action Program’s Dislocated Workers Program for help.

“I decided to go back to school,” said Engstrom. “I attended NMCC in the medical assisting program, and I just finished up my externship hours and I will be graduating in the following month.”

The program helps people like Engstrom make changes in their lives and careers.

“It’s for folks who have lost their jobs because of downsizing, because the business closed and particularly right now because of COVID,” said Kathy Williams.

The program is part of the Workforce Innovation and Opportunity Act and does more than just help people find employment.

“Education, training, um, we have support services to go with that to help these folks succeed in the labor market and to match the employers with skilled workers who are getting training,” Williams said.

If you’re looking to make a change you can reach out to ACAP via phone, their website or their Facebook page.

“We would work with them, do an application for our services, and from there just move on to how we can help them, how we can assist them,” Williams said.

“My position is to work with the dislocated workers and help them explore what it is they want to do,” career counselor Mary Duff said. “If they’re looking at making a career change and then trying to determine, once we have that, and know what that change is, trying to give them that to move forward and develop a plan for them.”

Whether you have come across difficult times or feel like you need something different in your career, ACAP wants you to know they are there to help.

