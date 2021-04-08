Booklets to benefit gardeners, landscapers

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) -

Two informational booklets will soon be available, whether you’re looking to identify a weed in your yard or want to landscape to attract birds. In this week’s County Ag Report, Kathy McCarty explains how the handouts came about and where they can be obtained.

If you’re not sure what weeds are in your garden, there’s a new guide available. Randy Martin, Director of the Central Aroostook Soil & Water Conservation District, says he’s received many inquiries over the years to identify weeds, so he spent the winter putting together a booklet identifying local specimens.

“I came up with a field guide to the common weeds on farms and in gardens in Aroostook County. There are a lot of weed guides for New England or for the northeast, and we don’t have all those weeds, thank goodness, because we have enough as it is. But I took all these pictures, they’re color pictures. I took ‘em all basically in my garden,” says Randy Martin, Director of the Central Aroostook Soil & Water Conservation District.

Martin has also sent a second booklet to the printer, this one on Conservation Plantings to Attract Birds to Your Home Using Native Trees and Flowering Shrubs.

“Back in the ’60s, early ’70s, they put out conservation planting specifications using autumn olive and bittersweet and some other species, and they’ve become invasive plants now. And there’s - there’s a moratorium on selling them and planting them. So these are all trees and shrubs that we have here, that have been here forever. And it’s amazing, each tree or plant tells you what birds it attracts,” says Martin.

The foreward for this booklet was written by Bill Sheehan, an avid bird watcher and member of the Aroostook Birders, who also serves as director of the local Maine DEP office. Martin says both booklets will be available by the end of the month at his office in Presque Isle. Kathy McCarty, NewsSource 8

