Facebook users report outage, inability to log on

FILE - This March 29, 2018, file photo shows the Facebook logo on screens at the Nasdaq...
FILE - This March 29, 2018, file photo shows the Facebook logo on screens at the Nasdaq MarketSite, in New York's Times Square. A civil rights group is suing Facebook and its executives, saying CEO Mark Zuckerberg made “false and deceptive" statements to Congress when he said the giant social network removes hate speech and other material that violates its rules. The lawsuit was filed by Muslim Advocates in Washington, D.C., Superior Court on Thursday, April 8, 2021.(AP Photo/Richard Drew, File)
By Gray Television Staff
Published: Apr. 8, 2021 at 6:17 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
(Gray News) - Many Facebook users are reporting issues with the social media platform on Thursday evening.

Downdetector.com reports the issues began around 5:30 p.m. Eastern time, with thousands of users reporting they were not able to use the platform at all, while others are having trouble with either the desktop or mobile version.

The problem appears to be widespread, though some users report no trouble with Facebook at all.

Facebook appears not to have commented thus far.

