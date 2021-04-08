Homeless Services of Aroostook welcomes new general manager

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) -Homeless services of Aroostook has a new general manager. Megan Cole had the chance to speak with her and hear about some of her plans.

Homeless services of Aroostook has a new manager. Lisa McLaughlin started at the end of March. Before moving to the County, she worked in the Orono area. She says her father was from the County and his passing away in December led to her taking this new job opportunity.

“After he passed away I did a lot of soul searching in the job I was in which I loved the people there you know it was nothing about that I loved my job but I was behind a closed door most of the time and i’m really a people person so the job that I saw and I wasn’t really looking for a job but it was the position for general manager for the shelter and I thought that I was needed here so I threw my name in and I got the job.”

McLaughlin says that one of her top priorities is building community support.

“I believe there’s a stigma in general to homelessness and I would like to be the voice of our residents that are staying with us. Personally I understand how easily somebody can become homeless because I lost my job once and I didn’t have any money I’m the primary wage earner in my family.”

She adds that if you are in need of shelter, there is a process before you can be admitted.

“The phone application to see if they qualify to be here that is where we would put somebody in a room if they come from anywhere if they haven’t had a COVID test they’ll them and put them in a hotel room for the time until they test negative.”

McLaughlin says that she is looking forward to meeting the communities in the county.

