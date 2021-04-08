Advertisement

How long does COVID-19 vaccine keep you safe?

The head of the Maine CDC says at least six months.
Some Mainers are asking just how long the coronavirus vaccine will ensure you are safe from the...
By Brian Sullivan
Published: Apr. 8, 2021 at 4:09 PM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - Some Mainers are asking just how long the coronavirus vaccine will ensure you are safe from the illness.

The head of the Maine CDC says at least six months.

Dr. Nirav Shah said during Thursday’s briefing that recent studies back up that data.

The vaccines are all relatively knew, so much of the information is still being collected.

“The studies that we have to date around how long the protection from the vaccine lasts have only been going on for about six months,” said Shah. “All signs point to immunity that lasts even longer, but as we talk about things like new variants on the horizon, there is a possibility out there that we may need to have a booster shot.”

Shah says that booster shot is still a question.

Dr. Anthothy Fauci has said he doesn’t think it will be needed while other respected minds says it will be.

