Maine CDC reports 1 new COVID-19 death, 319 additional cases

COVID-19(MGN)
By Ashley Blackford
Published: Apr. 8, 2021 at 10:39 AM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
AUGUSTA, Maine (WMTW) —

The Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention is reporting one new COVID-19 death on Thursday and 319 additional cases.

The number of Mainers with COVID-19 who have died is now 748. The new death was reported in Sagadahoc County.

The 319 additional cases bring the total since the beginning of the outbreak in Maine to 52,996.

The Maine CDC is reporting that 340,301 Mainers, or 25.32% of the population, have received their final vaccine dose.

Aroostook County has 8 new cases, bringing the total to 1,452.

Copyright 2021 WAGM. All rights reserved.

